Margaret Louise Cook, 86, passed away April 22, 2020, at Liberty Living Community Center. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements. Mrs. Cook was a native and long-time resident of Eudora, Ark., before moving to Mississippi. She loved her grandchildren and to cook. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Phillips (Andy), of Crystal Springs; and Terry Huffstetler, of North Little Rock, Ark; son, Ronnie Cook of Tenn.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to National Alzheimer’s Association.