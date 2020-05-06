T.L. “Frank” Johnson, 86, Georgetown, passed away at his residence May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Galilee Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Johnson retired after 20 years from the U.S. Army. He served one year in the Korean War and two years in the Vietnam War. He worked 19 years for Halliburton. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Terry Johnson; daughter, Beverly Johnson Rodgers, of Crystal Springs; sister, Arlean Star, of Arizona; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Galilee Baptist Church Building Fund, 15150 Highway 472, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.