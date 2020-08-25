Sylvia Renee Powell Barnes, 57, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Merit Health Center in Jackson. A graveside service was held Aug. 22 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Elder Jerry Brown officiated, with Century Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Survivors include three sons, Demyrio, Antonio, and Acie; two daughters, Jalisa and Adrean; two brothers, Tommie and Billy; three sisters, Pamela, Barbara, and Beverly; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.