Betty Strickland (Bowlin)

Betty Lou Forrest Strickland (Bowlin), 92, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at Pine Crest Guest Home. A graveside service were held Sept. 5 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was born Betty Lou Forrest on Sept. 16, 1927, to Floyd and Marie Forrest. She was a homemaker who also worked as a nurse’s assistant for 40 years at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital.

As an avid walker, she was known by everyone in town for her affectionate smile and friendly disposition. Although her heart was full of adoration for her family and friends, first and foremost, was the love she had for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R. D. Strickland; her parents; grandson, Kevin Harrington; brothers, John David and Clint; and sisters, Rachel and Mary.

Survivors include her daughters, Shirley Ann Bell, Donnis Harrington, Joyce Farmer, and Bonnie Smith; son, Dewayne Strickland; three sisters, Mavis, Elaine, and Ludie; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.