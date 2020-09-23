Linda Lou Jenkins, 59, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at Merit Health Madison in Canton. A funeral service was held Sept. 19, with Pastor Lonnie O’Quinn officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. Jenkins was born on Nov. 21, 1960, in Hazlehurst, to Ethel Lou Ellis and Johnny Murray Jenkins. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1979. She joined New Salem M.B. church at an early age.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Beatrice Jean Porter; and three brothers, Ardis, Ellis, and Larry Jenkins.

Survivors include her children, Tiffany Jenkins and Aundra Jenkins, of Hazlehurst; seven grandchildren; and sisters, Joann Clay and Margaret Jenkins.