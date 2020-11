Gloria Gail Purifoy Garett, 82, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, in Missouri City, Texas, at a local nursing home. She was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Copiah County, to Stanley Purifoy Sr. and Maxine Lingle.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a son, David.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy, of Magnolia, Texas; and a brother, Stanley Purifoy Jr., of Crystal Springs.