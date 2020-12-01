Betty Jean Kirton Crawford, 85, of Terry, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at her home after a battle with cancer. A service will be held at 10 a.m. at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 3, and visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. Interment will be at Terry City Cemetery.

Mrs. Crawford was born April 4, 1935, in Charleston S.C., to Arnold and Clara Mathis Judy. She went to high school in North Charleston and later to business school. She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Terry. She retired from America Public Life insurance in 1993 and later worked for JobMate and Britches & Boots.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Samuel M. Kirton; brother, Theodore (Teddy) Judy; daughter, Judy Weidick; and sons, Buddy Crawford and Jerry Crawford.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Crawford; sons, Samuel (Sam) M. Kirton, of Mineral, Va.; Mark Kirton, of Wesson; and M. Wayne Kirton, of Hockley, Texas; stepson, Michael Crawford, of Atlanta, Ga.; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.