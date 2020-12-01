Dianne Brown

Dianne James Brown, 68, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at her residence. A service was held Nov. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Brown was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. She graduated from Co-Lin High School in 1970. She worked for eight years at Packard Electric.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Ray and Syble Roberts James; husband of 43 years, Mickey Brown; and her brother, Cecil L. James.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Brown and Allison Brown, both of Wesson; and Mandy Brown, of Canton; sisters, Virginia Smith, of Brookhaven; Sherry Brown and Sally Norman, both of Wesson; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.