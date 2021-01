April Odom, 33, of Wesson, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at her residence. A graveside service was held Jan. 18 at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Odom; and grandfather, Aubrey Harris.

She is survived by her parents, Ricky and Mary Harris Odom; sister, Stacy Lynn Tipton, of Mobile, Ala.; and grandmother, Eula Jane Harris.