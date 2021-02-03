Allie Roberts

Allie Rae Roberts, 100, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her home Jan. 29, 2021. Graveside services were held Feb. 1 at Harmony Cemetery.

Aunt Rae, as everyone in the community called her, was a longtime, faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a Godly woman who was a prayer warrior and encouraged many people throughout her life. She will also be remembered for her homemade Italian Creme Cake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. “Buster” Roberts; parents, Othra and Betty Strong; sisters, Mossie Nixon and Olivette Roberts; and brothers, Bill Strong, Davis Strong, Roy Strong and Troy Strong.

She is survived by her son, Larry Roberts, of Crystal Springs; and two grandsons.