Dorothy Patrick Crow, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 6th in Jackson, MS. Dorothy’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service with a tender nod to her Irish roots on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day at 11:00. The service will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral home in Brandon with the visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00.

Known to her friends as “Dot,” she was born in Hazlehurst, MS September 12, 1925. She was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School and received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of Tennessee. After graduation she worked at John Gaston Hospital for a short period of time. Upon moving to Jackson she worked in Pharr – Ross Clinic. Later she was employed by the Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson as a staff nurse, head nurse in the Operating Room and taught at the Gilfoy School Nursing Program at the hospital. She joined the staff of the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she was the head nurse on one of the medical-surgical units. As a lifelong learner, Dot wanted to advance in her education. In 1974, she graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center with a Master’s Degree in Nursing. From then until her retirement, Dot taught at the UMMC School of Nursing baccalaureate program teaching classes in medical, surgical and operating room nursing.

After her retirement Dot generously gave her time as a volunteer to many organizations including the Jackson Zoo, The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and Jackson Medgar Evers Airport. She was a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association, The American Nurses Association and also enjoyed being a member of the Retired Nurses Luncheon Club. Dot was a member of Brandon First United Methodist Church and very active in her Sunday School class and in her United Methodist Women’s Circle. She was also a member of the Congregational Care Committee that divides the Sunday flowers and helps distribute those flowers to sick church members and shut-ins.

Friends have shared that they will remember Dot as a follower of Jesus Christ who was kind and compassionate. She fed the hungry, healed the sick and nurtured the downtrodden. Dot loved the flowers in her yard and enjoyed sharing them with others. As most nurses are, she was organized, helpful and has left the world a better place than she found it. Dot had a love for fishing and enjoyed it for as long as she was able. She and her sister always looked forward to their annual trips to Tabernacle Methodist Church, their childhood church in Hazlehurst for the annual homecoming weekend. The two sisters also enjoyed traveling around the United States and Canada together. All who were blessed to have called her friend may rest in the knowledge that this day she rejoices with the ones who have gone before her, awaits those of us who must wait to see her again and basks in the peace that comes with the presence of the Lord.

She was predeceased by her parents and also a brother who died in infancy, her sisters Billie Patrick Luttrell of Jackson and Sarah Patrick Abide of Greenwood. She is survived by her son George “Chip” Crow and his wife Nancy of Brandon, MS and her daughter Jorgene Crow West and her husband Joe of Dahlonega, GA ; three grandsons, Chris Crow of Brandon, Patrick West of Atlanta, GA and Jacob West of Dahlonega, GA. Dot is also survived by her sister, Patricia Patrick Friedman of Lebanon, TN.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to Dr. Lee Sams and to her beloved caregivers Merry Anne Love and Penny Breedlove for the loving care and kindness they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Brandon First United Methodist – 205 Mary Ann Dr.- Brandon,

MS 39042 or to the charity of your choice. Ott and Lee Funeral Home is in charge.