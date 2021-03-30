Joe Brown Jr., 45, passed away March 22, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service was held March 25 at Pine Leaf Church, with Rev. John C. Coleman officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Joe was born on June 10, 1975, in Jackson to Joe Brown Sr. and Lara Brown. He was a 1993 graduate of Wesson Attendance Center. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard for 16 years, Wesson Police Department for 14 years, Copiah County Sheriff’s Department for 16 years, and Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs Police Departments for several years. Joe was a member of New Mt. Zion Church.

Preceding him in death were his father and grandparents, Cattie Cain, Ed Willie Cain, Minnie Lee Brown, and George Brown.

Survivors include his wife, LaQuonza Brown; daughters, KaDazia and Legaci Brown; sons, Kendrick, Dontrel, JaKyle, and Joe Brown III; and sisters, Nicole Brown, Regina Edwards, Theresa Williams, and Theresa Cain.