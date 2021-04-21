Marcus Martin Jr., 83, passed away April 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital. A funeral service was held April 20 at Harmony Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, with burial following in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Sebrell Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Martin was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in Attala County, the son of the late Marcus Martin Sr. and Betty Martin. A hard worker, he was employed as a painter for most of his life, first working for different contractors before opening his own business. A true outdoorsman, Mr. Martin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He often could be seen driving his riding lawn mower pulling his trailer.

He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Mr. Martin cherished spending time with his family and friends and was known to never meet a stranger. He also loved animals, especially his chickens and his dogs, Brandy, Pepper, and Nala. Mr. Martin will most be remembered as a loving husband, a beloved father, a devoted grandfather, a cherished brother, and a friend to many.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, James Martin, Julia Howard, Jean Odom, and George Martin.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Esther Martin, of Crystal Springs; a daughter, Cynthia Martin Swinney and husband Bill, of Crystal Springs; his grandchildren, Ashley Swinney, of Crystal Springs; Marc Swinney and wife Taylor, of Crystal Springs; and Evan Slay, of Crystal Springs. He is also survived by a brother, Marion William (Bill) Martin and wife Margaret, of Pickens; and a host of nieces and nephews.