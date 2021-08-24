Walter W. Mann Jr., 95, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Aug. 22 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

He grew up in Columbus, where he attended S.D. Lee High School. He was drafted and served from 1944 to 1946 in the European Theater. After the war, he attended Co-Lin Junior College on a football scholarship then Mississippi Southern College (USM). Upon graduation, he married Kathleen Book and went to work for South Central Bell, and moved to Jackson where they raised their family. Through the years, he was active in many Masonic organizations. After retirement from the telephone company in 1991, they moved back to Hazlehurst. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church. In 2001, he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Co-Lin.

Walter will be greatly missed by his family. There is one less of the Greatest Generation.

Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Wesley Mann Sr. and Ola Mae Godfrey Mann; his wife, Kathleen Book Mann; sister, Mary Ann Mann Robinson; and brother, Hugh Wilson Mann.

He is survived by his sons, Walter Logan Mann (Sue), of Byram; and Robert Patrick Mann (Sandy), of Texas; sister, Betty Thornbrough, of Columbus; four grandchildren, Jessica Mangum, Kayla Boyles, Joshua Mann, and Aaron Mann; and five great-grandchildren, Levi Mangum, Houston Mangum, Georgia Mangum, Brelynn Boyles, and Kaiden Mann.