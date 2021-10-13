McKinley Barnes Jr., 59, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. A graveside service was held Oct. 7 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

McKinley was born May 12, 1962, in Crystal Springs to McKinley Barnes and Dorothy Hart.

Preceding him in death were his father; stepfather, David Har Jr.; sister, Carolyn Hart; and brother, David Hart.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Hart, of Jackson; daughter, La Tricia Brown, of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; brothers, Allen Barnes, of Terry; Clarence Barnes, of Ridgeland; Stanly Fortenberry, Greg Fortenberry, and Johnathan Baugh; and sisters, Dianne Barnes, of Mississippi; Patta Evans, of Jackson; Shimeka Hart, of Batesville; Timeka Hart, of Jackson; and Bernice Stewart, of Crystal Springs.