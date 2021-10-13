Thomas Leon Canoy, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 6, 2021. A funeral service was held Oct. 10 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Canoy was a graduate of Magee High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and Mississippi College, where he played football. He was inducted into the Co-Lin Hall of Fame. He coached football at Crystal Springs High School, Copiah Academy, and Union Academy and was an insurance agent for over 40 years. He was an avid fox hunter and raised Walker Fox Hounds, two of which were national champions.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Amelia Elizabeth Canoy.

He is survived by his sons, Tommy Canoy (Dana) and Tracy Canoy (Angie); brother, Travis Canoy; sisters, Beatrice Kennedy, Jean Hopkins, and Jo Anna Barnes; and grandson, Jacob Canoy.