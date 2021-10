Robert Lee Funchess, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, at his home. A graveside service was held Oct. 16 at Clear Creek Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his daughters, Shirley M. Taylor-Tyner, of Flowood; and Shaunda M. Taylor, of New Orleans, La.; brothers, Charlie J. Funchess, Thomas E. Funchess, both of Crystal Springs; and James E. Funchess Jr., of Jackson; and one grandchild.