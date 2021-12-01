Robbie Lezette Gomillion, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed peacefully into the arms of her waiting Savior on Nov. 21, 2021. She was born on Feb. 27, 1941, to John and Lorene (Burns) Dunaway. She was a retired apartment manager.

Robbie’s laughter was contagious and had a smile to light up any room. She was an amazing seamstress and had a knack for any type of crafting and artwork. She loved the Lord and always spoke of His blessings and mercy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Perry Gomillion; daughters, Jocelyn Sands and Vanessa Byars; and brother, Don Watkins.

Those left to cherish the many memories are her brother, Michael Gunter, of Florida; son, Donnie (Shannon) Gomillion, of Crystal Springs; daughters, Millie Tomlinson, of Wesson; and Nancy Middleton, of Owensboro, Ky.; grandchildren, Lorissa (Corey) Yackley, of Magnolia, Texas; Shandy (Paula) Byars, of Clinton; Matt Wilkinson, Michelle (Mitch) Ross, Mitchell (Chelsey) Wilkinson, of Wesson; Donovan Gomillion, of Madison, Ala.; and Kayleigh Gomillion, of Crystal Springs; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins.

A funeral service was held Nov. 26 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Springhill Pentecostal Cemetery in Wesson.