Thomas Theodore Williams Sr., 73, passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Nov. 20 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

He was born June 27, 1948, to Dan Williams and Ernestine Haney-Williams.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Ora Nell Garrett-Williams; daughters, Faye Garrett and Beverly Williams; brothers, Dan Williams and Dave Williams; and sisters, Flora Lee Thomas, Para Lee Dorsey, Ruth Bouie, Bessie Martin, and Jessie Antoines.

Survivors include his children, Thomas T. Williams Jr., of Hazlehurst; Kenneth Williams, of Detroit, Mich.; and Dr. Moneika Ivey, of Thomaston, Ga.; sisters, Mary Taylor and Thelma Lloyd, both of Detroit; Edwene Davis Person, of Raymond; Mary B. Davis, of Chicago; and Wanda Cain, of Hazlehurst; brother, Elvis Davis, of Hazlehurst; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.