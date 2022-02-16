Raymond Lamar

Raymond (Ray) Lamar Jr., born Sept. 25, 1950, to Raymond Sr. and Jerry Garland Lamar, passed away in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2022, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, after a very short illness.

He was preceded in death by both his mother and father, and by his younger sister, Linda Lamar.

Survivors include his wife, Patti, and their family, Brandon and Sara Kate Lamar, of Crystal Springs; Jarrod, Sara, Adam, and Carley Hood, of Hattiesburg; and Ryan, Melissa, and Jude Lamar, of New Windsor, N.Y.; as well as stepmother, Ina Lamar; and sister, Caroline Lamar Walker, her husband Steven, and children Lindsey and Reese. A huge close-knit family of cousins stretching from Eastern Georgia to Alaska will also miss him deeply.

Ray was a lifelong member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church and a man of deep and abiding faith in his Lord. He was born into a family of fresh-market produce brokers, beginning with his grandfather, Ernest Garland, who founded Crystal Produce in the early 1920s, passed down to his dad Raymond, and then to him, until his retirement in 2019. He loved the challenge of sellin’ taters nation-wide every year, beginning with the first early potatoes being shipped from South Florida, then moving on up to North Florida for a summer crop. He has left behind a potato-world full of friends who will be sad to hear of his passing.

As an avid outdoorsman in his “younger” years, he loved deer and duck hunting, and he passed that passion on to his boys. He loved to fish with his buddies, but a Yucatan sunset cruise was the best- beholding the beauty of God’s handiwork, that great ball of fire that set with great majesty over the water each evening. And a campfire was his claim to fame in the fall. Everybody who was there on weekends would join the Lamar campfire, making lasting memories.

He lived an interesting and jam-packed life in his 71 years and as someone remarked once, it seemed that we were always on vacation, even though most of that time was spent working. And his hand-turned bowls are, in themselves, a beautiful piece of art, as his Ray-bowl fan club will readily attest, and it was his greatest pleasure to be the first one to see what only God had seen, as he gouged into that wood, chips flying.

As his wife of 31 years, trying to describe this loving, kind, caring, generous man and the gift that he has been to me, is like trying to describe Mount McKinley–there may be adequate words, but the truth and joy of their meanings can only be fully understood by the writer. He was one of a kind; a friend and a brother to everyone who knew him; a man’s man and certainly a ladies’ man, but he was our man–a loving husband and a great dad who will be sorely missed for the rest of our lives.

A service of celebration for this life well-lived was held Feb. 12 at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, with burial at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.