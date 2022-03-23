Phameko Carlos James

Phameko Carlos (Mekie) James, 43, passed away March 12, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held March 19 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment at Social Relief Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mekie was born Sept. 1, 1978, to Barbria Haynes-James and Jessie Carl James in Hazlehurst.

Preceding him in death were his father; maternal grandparents, Roley Sr. and Barbara Haynes; and paternal grandparents, Ira and Lou Emma James.

Survivors include his mother, Barbria Haynes-James; children, Jasmine, Shamiya, Phameko Jr., and Antaisia; sisters, Germica and Shawn Barden; and one grandson.