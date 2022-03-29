After a full life and surrounded by her family, Earlene Hood, 77, of Utica, went to be with her Savior on March 21, 2022.

Earlene Puckett Hood was born in Utica on Feb. 28, 1945. She was the youngest of five, and upon graduating from Utica High School, she married Larry Hood. The joy of her life became raising their three children, Charles, Roy, and Lillian, and eventually becoming Granny to Lauren, Nicole, Dalton, Chase, Bryson, Dawson, and Lilliana.

She was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health kept her from attending in person. When she was not spending time with her family, she could often be found working in her yard or on a crossword or jigsaw puzzle. Many more than just her own grandchildren called her Granny. She welcomed all into her home, and anyone who sat at her table loved “Little E.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Harold Puckett Sr. and Lillian Ollie Thompkins Puckett; brothers, Harold Puckett Jr. and Paul Puckett; sisters, Lela Layne and Lynda Stephens; son, Royal Dale Hood; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Hood.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Larry Hood Sr.; children, Charles Larry Hood Jr. (Amanda) and Lillian Ann Gaddy (Perry); grandchildren, Lauren Whitney Hood, Dalton Alexander Gaddy (Janie), and Chase Asher Gaddy; great-grandchildren, Bryson Cole Applewhite, Dawson Allyn Gaddy, and Lilliana Jade Bridges; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A funeral service was held March 23 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with graveside service following at the Pine Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Puckett, Trey Puckett, Ronnie Hood, Perry Hood, Jerry Hood, Thomas Hood, and Randy Davis.