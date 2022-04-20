Shelia Diane Scott-Parms, 59, passed away April 10, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was held April 15 at House of Peoples Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, with interment at Deliverance Tabernacle Cemetery.

Shelia was born Sept. 27, 1962, in Hazlehurst to Sharron Ann Longino and Leroy Bobby “Bo” Scott.

Preceding her in death were her father and her husband, Andrew.

Survivors include her mother; son, Jeffery Scott; three grandchildren; and sisters, Audrey Scott and Patrece Goods.