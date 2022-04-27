Jason Brent Thornton, 40, passed away April 17, 2022, at his home. A funeral service was held April 23 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Thornton was a native and lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. He graduated from Copiah Academy and attended Southwestern College in Oklahoma.

He is survived by his parents, Brent and Sharon Thornton, of Hazlehurst; and daughters, Angela Sherry Cooper, of Wesson; and Ginger Bryan (Stacey), of Gallman.