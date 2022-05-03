A funeral service for Paul Kelcy Raney was held April 30, 2022, at Sylvarena Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mr. Raney, 64, of Wesson, passed from this life April 26. He was born in Wesson on Jan. 27, 1958, to Jimmy Raney and Joyce Lowery Raney. He enjoyed the many friends he made during his career working with Copiah County. When they had slack time, he could be found sitting on his bench and visiting with them. He could also be found at the Shop & Wash, visiting with friends there, too. Mr. Raney spent many hours in his garden, but his most favorite thing was to spend quality time with his grandsons, watching them play baseball and football. Friday was lunch at “Dumps” day, which was a favorite treat. He was a member of Sylvarena Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Raney was preceded in death by his wife, Carole RaVae Raney; his parents; son, Aven Raney; father-in-law, Jim Britt; and niece, Alex.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lauren Yelverton (Mike) and Rusti Rippy (Chris); brother, Bill Raney (Paula); sisters, BJ Wilson (Mike) and Ginger Mills (Gary); three grandchildren, Gage “GW” Rippy, Braxton “Little Lee” Rippy, and Rowdy “RT” Yelverton. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lynelle Britt; brother-in-law, Cody Britt (Renee); his more than an uncle, best friend, Claude Lowery (Margurite); and a host of other loving family members and friends.