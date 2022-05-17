Early on the morning of May 11, 2022, Robert Lee Conn passed away peacefully from this life. He was born in Hazlehurst and spent his later years in Wesson.

Robert graduated from Pearl High School and briefly attended Ole Miss before joining the Air Force. He is a Korean War veteran, having served as a B52 Bomber crew member out of Loring AFB, Maine. After leaving the Air Force, he was an electrician by trade and achieved master electrician certification.

Robert enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, especially the more challenging New York Times puzzles. He was an avid football fan, and faithfully supported both the New Orleans Saints and Ole Miss. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and was an avid fan of Jeff Gordon. He enjoyed attending Talladega twice a year for several years.

The family is especially grateful for the kind, compassionate care he received from his caregivers and Hospice Ministries.

Robert leaves behind his loving daughters, Lisa Maisel, Janet Conn, and Amy Carter; grandchildren, Brandi (Travis) Beasley, Hannah Chinn, Katie (Jamey) Leach, Erik Hollie, Abigail (Wes) Carlisle, Michael (Mallory) Conn, Lydia Joy, and Rebekah Joy; nine great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Bernice R. Conn; sons, Robert D. Conn and Joseph R. Conn; brother, Carl Conn; and sister, Rachel C. Speed.

A funeral service was held May 16 at Stringer Funeral Home, Hazlehurst, with burial following at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Hazlehurst.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Ellen Hennington, 11038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.