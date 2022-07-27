Thomas Eugene McDaniel

Thomas “Tommy” Eugene McDaniel, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 16, 2022, at his home. He was 60 years old. A funeral service was held July 22 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. He was laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.

Tommy was born Nov. 2, 1961, in Jackson to G.R. and Faye McDaniel. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed fishing, Harley Davidsons, NASCAR, hunting, anything Alaska, and wrestling, especially Rick Flair. He was a true jokester, always making people laugh. He donned himself the “Master of the Universe.” He was a super-talented man when it came to computers, but he excelled at sign making. He was a master sign maker and engraver with McMillan Stamp and Sign Co. for over 40 years, where he was known for his superior sign-making ability. He designed and made all the braille for the Mississippi School of the Deaf and Blind, as well as the signs for JSU, the Civil Rights Museum, Blair E. Batson, and the Amtrak Station. His legacy that he is leaving cannot be matched.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, G.R. McDaniel; son, TJ McDaniel; and brother, Gary McDaniel.

He is survived by his mother, Faye McDaniel Duncan (Freddie), of Richland; fiancé, Maria Clark of Newton; daughters, Stephanie Cooper (Joshua), of Crystal Springs; and Jessica McDaniel, of Carthage; son, Troy McDaniel (Carrie Hall); brother, Ray McDaniel, of Richland; grandkids, Ethan, Liam, Tay, Timmy, Addison, Kayti, Elijah, and Parker; niece, Denise Davis (Josh), of Richland; nephews, Garret McDaniel (Krystal), of Richland; Dillon McDaniel, of Mize; and Noah McDaniel, of Richland; great-nieces and great-nephews, Miranda, Lexi, Jade, Clyde, Kael, Cloe, Christina, Brooklyn, Ava, Brayden, and Noel.