Yvonne Brown Harrison, 95, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at Copiah Living Center. A funeral service was held Aug. 19 at Free People M.B. Church, with burial at Community Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include a son, Prince Harrison; daughter, Linda Rayford; 12 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.