Billy Joe Anderson, 82, of Utica, passed away Sept. 12, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sept. 14 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mr. Anderson was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and was a Vietnam Army veteran. He loved to fish and the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Anderson Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Anderson; sons, James Robert Anderson and Michael Sean Anderson; stepson, James Benton Hydrick; stepdaughter, Janet Irene Jackson; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.