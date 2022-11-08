Wayne Rhodes, 66, of Braxton, passed away Nov. 4, 2022, at Simpson General Hospital. A graveside service was held Nov. 9 at Bethel Cemetery.

Wayne enjoyed woodworking and quilting. He loved his Ole Miss Rebels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Louise Rhodes; brother, James Rhodes; and sister Elaine Rhodes Morrison.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Rhodes; daughters, Mandy Rhodes Cain (Ronnie) and Stephanie Rhodes McCollum (Greg); brothers, Carroll Rhodes (Wanda), Jerry Rhodes (Karen) and Paul Rhodes (Tamalyn); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.