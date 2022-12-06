Ann Sweeney

Ann Harris Sweeney, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 28, 2022, at Copiah Living Center. A graveside service was held Nov. 30 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Sweeney, a native of Crystal Springs, was valedictorian at Crystal Springs High School. She received her English degree at Belhaven College and her masters in English degree at Mississippi College. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son, Shan Sweeney (Pam); sister, Lennie Gail Upton (Runnel); grandchildren, Stephen Sweeney, Reid Sweeney, and Abby White (Colby); and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Sweeney and Avery White.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Copiah Living Center and PAX Hospice for the care she received.