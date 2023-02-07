Ella Reed, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 30, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at St. John Catholic Church, with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Reed graduated from St. Martin Catholic Church, and she loved to sing. She worked at LC Industry for over 20 years and was a member of the American Council of the Blind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Edward and Mary Agnes Gepfrey Shaidnagle; brothers, David Shaidnagle Jr. and Joseph Shaidnagle; and sisters, Harriet Louis, Ruth Shaidnagle, and Rita Shaidnagle.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Reed (Andrea) and Timothy Reed; brothers, James Shaidnagle, of Natchez; Donald Shaidnagle, of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; Paul Shaidnagle, of Laurel; and Michael Shaidnagle, of Sugar Land, Texas; and sister, Margaret Irby, of Sugar Land, Texas.