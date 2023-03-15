Ruth Stegall Walters, 91, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 13, 2023. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., March 16, at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Walters was a county bookkeeper for 25 years. She loved to travel, cooking, and being in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walters Sr.

She is survived by her son, James R. Walters Jr.; daughter, Rita Daniels; sister, Louise Traxler; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.