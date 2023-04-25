A visitation for Darrell Bryon Hamilton was held April 23, 2023, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Hamilton, 59, of Wesson, passed from this life on April 16 with family. He was born on July 6, 1963, in Brookhaven to John Thomas (J.T.) Hamilton and Frances Jane Case Hamilton. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He worked for many years in manufacturing maintenance. His favorite pastimes were working with electronics, computers, hunting, cooking, and spending time with multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, J.T. and Frances Hamilton.

Survivors are his brother, Mark Hamilton (Beth); sister, Dawn Berry (Dennis); and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be given to Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation in Wesson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookhaven and Hazlehurst ambulance services, Wesson fire and police departments, and Hospice Compassus.