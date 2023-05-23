Terry Moore

Terry Bryant Moore, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 16, 2023. A funeral service was held May 20 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Moore was a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, and the Golden Gloves for two years in a row. He enjoyed drag racing and was a truck driver for Walmart for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Byram Moore; son, Dr. Barry Robert Berch (Karen); daughters, Lisa Smith and Shelly Berch Roses (Thomas); sister, Sylvia Graves Smith; seven grandchildren, Charlie Roses Robbins (John), Quinley Danielle Roses, Hannah Grace Berch, Thaxton Henry Berch, John Thomas Roses, Elijah Quinn Berch, and Warner Madoxx Bailey; one great-grandchild, McCoy Rosa Robbins; and numerous nieces and nephews.