A funeral service for Paul Edwin Martin was held June 3, 2023, at Riverwood Family, with interment in Ferguson Cemetery.

He was born April 4, 1963, in Magee, and was known as “Eddie” or “Bam Bam” to his family. He was reared and lived his whole life in Copiah County, mostly in the Wesson area.

Eddie loved to hunt and fish, and he spent many hours outdoors looking for that perfect buck or on a creek bank ready to catch “the big one.” He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and other family members. He loved to share his memories of hunting and fishing with anyone who would listen. Anyone who knew him would tell you he was a great “storyteller.”

In 1983, Eddie married the love of his life, Billie Sue. They were blessed with two children, Charlie and Amanda, and four grandchildren. Eddie loved his family above all else. He was a loving husband, grandfather, and soon to be a great-grandfather.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue; his parents, Lessie Martin and Ed Harrison; and his sister, Hazel Jackson.

He is survived by his current wife, Rhonda; his son, Charlie (Missy); his daughter, Amanda (Sidney); his stepson, Jacob; and his grandchildren, Chris (Katie), Gracie, Little Charlie, Skylar, Kynslee, and Layton. He is also survived by his sisters, Becky (Tim), Quinna (Buck); his nephew Caleb; and his cousin, Larry Martin. Eddie is also survived by his friends, Jessie Character, Jack Cole, and Dale Roberts, and many other friends and family members.

Pallbearers were Dale Roberts, Wayne White, Lance Hunt, Randy Earls, Randy Moore, and Jack Cole. Honorary pallbearers were Chris Hamilton, Jessie Character, Jacob Johnson, and Sidney Stapleton.