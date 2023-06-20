Hugh Phillips

Hugh Walley Phillips Jr., 69, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson June 9, 2023. A visitation was held June 12 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Phillips worked at the Mississippi State Board of Health for 25-plus years and was with the volunteer fire department for 40-plus years.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Graham Phillips; children, Andrew Phillips (Renee) and Devin Phillips; and grandchild, Katelynn Phillips.