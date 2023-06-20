Jackie Smitherman

Jackie Lane Smitherman, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 10, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Jackie was a fixture at the little league baseball field where he helped coach, umpire, or anything else that needed to be handled.

He is survived by his sons, Kenny Smitherman, of Crystal Springs; and William Smitherman (Shannon) of Brandon; brother, Howard Wendell Smitherman, of Grey Mouth, New Zealand; sister, Patricia Lipsey, of Benton; and two grandchildren.