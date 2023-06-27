Rebecca Hales, 87, passed away June 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in Bogalusa, La. A graveside service was held June 26 at Sylvarena Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Born in Wesson, Becky (as everyone called her) studied at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, then eventually moved to Metairie, La., where she started working at Avondale Shipyard. Becky retired at the age of 63 years old while living in Bogalusa. She was a devoted sister to all four of her siblings and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph R. Hales, and mother, Maggie Jackson Hales, both of Beauregard; and brothers, Robert Ray Hales, of Magnolia, and Larry Eugene Hales, of Garyville, La.

She is survived by brother, Ralph David Hales, of Germany; and sister, Jannice Leigh DeSoto, of Bogalusa.

Becky was a faithful dedicated Christian and will forever be in our hearts.