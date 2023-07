Charlie Chat Frazier Jr., 90, passed away July 9, 2023. A funeral service was held July 15 at House of People Funeral Home.

Survivors are his wife, Ruby Frazier; sons, Royle, Walter, Larry, Curtis; daughters, Beulah, Mary; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Hardy and Thaddeus Frazier.