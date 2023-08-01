Janet Furr

On July 24, 2023, our matriarch, Janet “Gert” Marine Furr, of Crystal Springs, passed away. Loved by all who met her, she was 80 years old.

She is survived by many loving individuals, including her husband, William “Sonny” Furr; and daughters, Heidi Pitre and Laura Furr. Her grandchildren, Addie Pitre, Alix Pitre, and Riley Furr, will also miss her; as well as her siblings, Gail Watkins and Lloyd Marine.

Janet was predeceased by her mother, Hylda Libert Marine.

Janet’s compassion and generosity were her main traits. She was a master craftsperson and could turn the bleakest piece of trash into an antique treasure. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

A memorial service was held July 27 at the Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.