Ronald Frank Ashley, 77, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 18, 2023, at Jefferson Davis Community Extended Care. A funeral service was held Aug. 22 at Stringer Family Chapel, with interment at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Ashley was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County. He taught school for a number of years and also worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where he was often referred to as “Chief.” He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Frank Ashley and Rozelle Allen Ashley.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Pigg Ashley; sister, Janet Carol Kimble; brother-in-law, Randy Kimble; and nephews, Gabriel and John Ashley Kimble.

Mr. Ashley raised cattle all his life and loved his land, his John Deere Gator, his tractor, and his dachshund, Kate.

The family wants to thank all of the wonderful medical personnel at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson and at Jefferson Davis Community Extended Care in Prentiss. Not all angels have wings.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.