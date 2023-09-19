Ernest Evans

Ernest Carson Evans died peacefully in his home in Crystal Springs. Ernest was born in Yazoo City on Dec. 21, 1940. His parents are the late Ernest Lamar Evans and Ruby Carson Evans.

Ernest graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1958 then attended Mississippi State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Ernest graduated from Mississippi State University in 1964 with a degree in business. He happened to fall in love with an Ole Miss Rebel, Lou Anne Ford Evans, and they were married in 1965. They enjoyed 51 years together.

Ernest worked 30 years with 3M Company, Medical Products Division. He was also a real estate broker for Evans Realty alongside his wife who was a realtor.

His greatest loves were his family and friends. Ernest was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the beauty of nature and being able to go on numerous hunting and fishing expeditions throughout his life.

Ernest was a charter member and manager of The Hide Out hunting club and fishing camp where he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with friends. Ernest was a member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church and The Businessmen’s Sunday School Class.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Lamar Evans and Ruby Carson Evans; and his wife, Lou Anne Ford Evans.

He is survived by his brother, Noel Evans (Teresa Evans), and sister-in-law Linda Allgood; son, Eric Evans; daughter Jennifer Lingle; grandson, William Wells Lingle; granddaughter, Elizabeth Carson Lingle; and nephews, Mark Evans, Randy Evans, Matt Allgood, and Adam Allgood.

A memorial service was held at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church Sept. 19. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled the arrangements.