Mary Greer

Mary Louise Greer, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2023. She was born on Feb. 22, 1936, to H.C. Glisson and Edna Elizabeth Craig Glisson, who both preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, R.E. “Pete” Sanders. She and Pete were long time residents of Utica, where for many years, Pete raised cattle. Mary loved farm life. Her vegetable garden would produce enough corn, peas, turnip greens, and butter beans to stock the freezer for a full year. Any guest who happened to show up around mealtime knew they would be treated to an excellent meal, and there was no question that she would always have enough for whomever came through the door.

Mary was also a skilled tailor and piano player. She was smart as a whip and let nothing get by her. She was known by many names to those who loved her: Louise, Snookie, Mother, Mamma. She will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Greer, of Crystal Springs, whom she married after losing Pete. They were married for 10 years. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Elqadi, of Anderson, S.C.

She is survived by her son, Ron Jewell, of Pottersville, Mo.; her daughter, Gail Clark, of Clinton; her eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Cindy Greer, Debbie (Steve) Sullivan, Diane (Darrin) Beasley, Mike (Dawn) Greer; and many step-grand- and great-grandchildren.

A service was held Sept. 29 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.