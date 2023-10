Constance Ray Lewis Jones, 57, of Terry, passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson Oct. 22, 2023. A funeral service was held Oct. 24 at Bethesda Baptist Church, with burial at the church cemetery.

Connie, an insurance underwriter, was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ashton and Ambree Jones; and her father, Ervin Lewis.