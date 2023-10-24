Harold King

Harold Russell King, 77, of Terry, passed away Oct.19, 2023. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Mr. King worked in construction as a steel erector for many years. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Demarcus Lafayette King and Margaret Marie Martin Porter; and daughter, Rhonda Renee Aldridge.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Clark King; and grandson, Jeremy Aldridge.