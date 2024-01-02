Millicent Tomlinson

Millicent Lorene Gomillion Tomlinson, 59, of Wesson, passed away on Christmas Eve at her home in Copiah County. Born on July 1, 1964, to Perry and Robbie Gomillion, Millie was an apartment manager for many years before she became ill. Millie spent the last seven-and-a-half years of her life being the best Mimi she could at home. She never lost her sense of humor or dedication to her grandbabies.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Perry and Robbie; two sisters, Vanessa Byars and Jocelyn Sands; and her grandmother, Lorene Gunter, who Millie was most like.

Those left to cherish the memories are her children, Matthew Wilkinson, Michelle (Mitch) Ross, and Mitchell (Chelsey) Wilkinson; grandchildren, Maedyn Ross, Maddox Ross, Clark Wilkinson, Madison Ross, and Mason (Khloe) Ross; brothers, Donnie (Shannon Gomillion), Mitch (Reese) Gomillion; sister, Nancy Middleton; uncle, Mike Gunter; nephew, Donovan Gomillion; niece, Kayleigh (Cody) Gomillion; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

In true Millie fashion, the family asked that black be worn to the service.

A memorial service was held Dec. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.