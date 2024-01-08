Nick Grubbs, 26, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 3, 2024. A service was held Jan. 7 at Stringer Family Chapel.

Nick loved drawing and making wire crosses. He enjoyed hunting and collected knives and rocks.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Henderson; grandmother, Brenda Johnson; stepmother, Laurie Grubbs; and cousins, Hank Grubbs and Logan Johnson.

He is survived by his father, Roger O. Grubbs (Kristy F. Grubbs), of Terry; mother, Nicole Johnson Grubbs, of Hazlehurst; brother, Roger O Grubbs Jr. of Hazlehurst, and Coleton Manning, of Florida; sister, Hannah D. Grubbs, of Crystal Springs; stepbrother, Austin Wright, of Pearl; and stepsister, Penelope M. Patterson, of Florence.