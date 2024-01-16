Melody Link

Melody Nowell Link, 56, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her home Jan. 8, 2024. A service was held Jan. 13 at New Zion Baptist Church.

Melody, a native of Brookhaven, worked as a MSN, RN, VHA-CM, and CPHQ at the South Central VA Health Care Network.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pat Nowell.

Melody is survived by her husband, Allen D. Link; mother, Nancy Weathers Nowell; in-laws, James and Carolyn Link; sister-in-law, Benita Link McKey and husband Robert McKey; niece, Courtney McKey; brother, David Nowell; sister, Patricia Nowell Inman and husband Graham Inman; and nephews, Grayson Inman, Will Inman, and Joshua Inman.