Ruben Upton, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 16, 2024. A service was held Jan. 19 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Ruben was born March 19, 1951. His family moved to Crystal Springs from Star when he was 1 year old. He remained a lifetime resident raising his family in Crystal Springs.

He loved hunting, fishing, and raising his “world champion” roosters and hens. He was always busy working with his hands and being outdoors.

One of his greatest joys was becoming a grandfather and being known as “Pop”.

He was married to the love of his life, Linda Fay, for 49 years. They loved their children and family very much. He was a committed husband, father, and friend, always willing to help anyone out. He loved his church and would always be heard saying: “You just got to have faith in the good Lord.” We could always count on him to give us the straight and honest truth. He will be missed more than can be measured.

He was preceded in death by wife, Linda Fay Roland Upton; parents, Hobert Lathaniel (HL) and Minda Louise Boling Upton Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe Upton (Martha Lee); son-in-law, Shea Heath; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Mildred Roland.

He is survived by his daughter, Olga Upton, of Crystal Springs; son, Phil Upton (Christy), of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Logan Mangold, Grace Hutson, and Taylor Hutson Cooley; great-grandchildren, Mikaiah, Jeson, and Ivy; and brothers, Dan Upton (Maralee), Runnel Upton (Lennie Gayle), and Ralph Upton (Cathy).

Memorials may be made to Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church (Operation Christmas Child, Building Fund, or General Fund), 3121 Didlake Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39509.